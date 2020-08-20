Phase Two of Springdale’s Don Tyson School of Innovation is complete

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students can look forward to more space at the Don Tyson School of Innovation.

After two years of construction, Phase Two of the school is finally complete.

The addition doubles the capacity of the school to well over 2,000 students.

Principal Kelly Boortz say’s they are excited to welcome everyone back.

“After not seeing them for five months but to be able to welcome them into this facility that they have been watching being built for the past two years…we are just ready for them to come through our doors on Monday,” Boortz said.

Boortz says because of the pandemic, only about 1,200 students will be taking in-person classes with nearly 3,000 taking virtual courses.