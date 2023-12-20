(WPHL) – A Philadelphia news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, tragically ending the lives of both the photographer and pilot on board.

WPVI confirmed two crew members on board were killed in a crash in Burlington County, new Jersey. at 8 p.m., Tuesday night.

New Jersey State Park Police Chief George Fedorczyk held a press conference on Wednesday morning, confirming the crash:

The helicopter had been returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore and went down in Wharton State Forest.

At this time, names are not being released, but WPVI says the crew members both worked at the station for many years.

New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods.

The helicopter was a 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR, leased from U.S. Helicopters Inc. based in North Carolina.

The FAA arrived at 3 a.m. but the official cause of the crash, which is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, has not been announced.