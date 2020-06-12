Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver meals to healthcare workers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local musicians are doing their part to help healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) has teamed up with the event group, Tyson Foods, Cargill, and Sweet Freedom Cheese to deliver meals to healthcare workers in Northwest Arkansas.

Executive Director of the APO Jason Miller said providing meals is a great way to show appreciation to those who take care of our community.

“I would like to encourage all of my friends in other organizations to just remember that we’re now experiencing that, that really second peak and don’t forget about the healthcare workers. We put a lot of effort into the beginning, it was wonderful, but they really need our help still,” Miller said.

The group plans to distibute 1,500 meals by June 30.

Miller said that the APO plans to have a concert towards the end of October.