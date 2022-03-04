HELENA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A police officer wounded a Phillips County man spotted walking down a street in Helena, carrying a rifle yesterday, March 3, 2022.

Travon Brewer, 18, was wounded by gunfire from the officer when Brewer reportedly raised the rifle that was at his side and pointed the gun toward police.

While searching for a fugitive in the 1500 block of Cherry Street in Helena, multi-jurisdictional task force officers heard gunfire originating from a nearby neighborhood.

Two of the team members, both Jonesboro police officers, separated from the task force to search for the source of the gunfire.

That’s when officers encountered Brewer. Brewer was given repeated commands to drop the rifle.

Reportedly, Brewer ignored the orders and raised the rifle in the direction of the officers, leading one of the Jonesboro officers to fire his gun on Brewer, who then ran towards a residence where he collapsed.

Both officers began providing life saving measures to the suspect until an ambulance arrived. Brewer was transported to a Memphis hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting and authorities will prepare a case file for the Phillips County prosecuting attorney to determine if the use of deadly force was justified.