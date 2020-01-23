Phish makes Walmart AMP debut

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Walmart AMP announced that Phish will be making their Arkansas debut this summer as part of their Summer Tour 2020.

The concert will take place Wednesday, July 29th as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available to the public starting February 7th at 10 a.m. and will range from $45 to $90 plus tax. They can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10-2 Monday through Friday and from 12-4 p.m. on Saturdays.

AMP officials note that all tickets purchased for the upcoming 2020 Walmart AMP season will not be delivered until March 2020 and will be delivered by the method selected at the time of purchase.