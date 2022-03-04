RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Phoenix Innovations, a manufacturer of processing equipment in the protein industry, announced that they have acquired and are expanding the former Dalton King Packaging facility in Russellville to accommodate the growth of the business.

According to a press release, the expansion also includes the addition of 50 full-time employees over the next three years, increasing the company’s workforce fivefold.

“Phoenix Innovations is excited to be manufacturing in Russellville and our ownership are deeply rooted in this community,” Nate Harrison, President of Phoenix Innovations, said. “Our kids go to school here, we support local youth organizations, and are actively involved in our area churches. Russellville, Arkansas, is a great place to conduct business and we are excited about what the future holds.”

Founded two years ago, Phoenix Innovations specializes in poultry injection equipment, heat exchanging equipment, product transfer systems and bird chilling systems. They are known in the protein industry for their Phoenix Ultra-Strong injector needles and their new Firebird series poultry injector.

As part of the expansion, Phoenix Innovations will add an additional 25,000 square feet of space in two different areas of the existing structure to provide manufacturing space for additional product lines. By raising the roof on one section, Phoenix will be able to acquire bridge cranes.

The company expects the expansion to be completed by 2023.