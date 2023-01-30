FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Precipitation and low temperatures have combined to make roads “slick and unsafe,” according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins of the Benton County Sheriff’s Department. Multiple accidents have been reported, including at least one death after a driver lost control of a flatbed truck in Avoca.

Sleet-covered roads in Bentonville

Sleet in Lowell – Photo courtesy Brandon Hamilton

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard to assist until road conditions improve and support is no longer needed.

“Conditions in Northwest Arkansas continue to rapidly deteriorate, as periods of heavy sleet are expected this afternoon. Freezing rain could make its way into the River Valley as well, but the main event will not be until tomorrow when another wave of energy brings more winter precipitation to the entire area.”

