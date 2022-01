Snow made its way through Northwest Arkansas in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 2, and we asked our viewers to send in their photos of the winter weather event and beautiful snow-covered NWA locations.

Take a look at what they captured below. If you have any you want to send us, email them to news@kwna.com or comment on our social media posts.

Courtesy of Katelyn Christman in Bella Vista

Courtesy of Shanda Roberson in West Siloam Springs

Courtesy of Mary Lou Goodson in Tontitown

Courtesy of Jai Archer in Johnson

Courtesy of Jenny Redford in Springdale

Courtesy of Andrea Kennedy in Tontitown

Courtesy of Claudia Sneed in Springdale

Courtesy of Percilla Cothren in Rogers