Photographic Society of NWA hosting community race discussion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can contribute to conversations about our changing American experience.

The Photographic Society of NWA is hosting a community discussion tonight following recent Black Lives Matter protests and as the relocation of Bentonville’s Confederate monument is underway.

Carlos Diaz

Carlos Diaz, a distinguished professor, will speak on his topic “Rethinking the Confederate Monument Mythology” as an effort to better understand the controversy and complexity of Confederate monuments.

“I guess the big question I’ve always tried to answer was how race was intertwined with history, memory and place and how that shifts or has been shifting through the years,” Diaz says.

You can join the community discussion through a Zoom meeting tonight at 7 p.m.