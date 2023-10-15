FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was cloudy in Northwest Arkansas but that did not stop some KNWA/FOX24 viewers from capturing the 2023 Annular Eclipse on Saturday.
If you have any pictures of Saturday’s eclipse, send them to news@KNWA.com.
by: Kyler Swaim
Posted:
Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was cloudy in Northwest Arkansas but that did not stop some KNWA/FOX24 viewers from capturing the 2023 Annular Eclipse on Saturday.
If you have any pictures of Saturday’s eclipse, send them to news@KNWA.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now