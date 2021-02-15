PHOTOS: Arkansas 2021 winter weather wallop

Big Dandy Mountain, Huntsville, AR. Courtesy Cindy Kaskie. 2/15/2021.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Dangerous wind chills and temperatures below zero has brought the Natural State into an unnatural state of weather in mid-February.

Monday, Feb. 15, photos from viewers, law enforcement and additional sources in the gallery below!

  • Courtesy Samuel Strasner. Jerry the Bulldog, campus ambassador at Arkansas Tech University, living his best life in Russellville during snowpocalypse 2021.
  • ASP Troopers ask for people to stay home, if they can.
  • Springdale FD reminds people that if they have a fire hydrant on, or near, their property consider clearing the snow around it by 2-3 feet in case it needs to be accessed. Courtesy SFD.
  • Courtesy Brenda Taylor.
  • Courtesy Glenys Hewitt. Bella Vista snowflakes on a storm door.
  • Courtesy Smith. Prairie Grove.
  • Happy 9th Birthday Ashlyn. Rogers. Courtesy Candace Peltier.
  • Snow on trampoline. Courtesy Amber Paschall.
  • Mt. Sherman, AR. Courtesy Shirley Poyner Shelton.
  • Fayetteville, Harmon Road. Courtesy Matt n Buena Burks
  • Courtesy Brandi Roberts
  • 1st mockingbird, Newton County. Courtesy Kathy L. Wright
  • Springdale. Courtesy Amber Grimmett
  • Springdale. Courtesy Amber Grimmett
  • Maumelle. Courtesy Holly Woodward Doster
  • The look you get when you tell her to come in during a snow storm. Courtesy Paul Graham
  • Fayetteville. Courtesy Sandra Thomas
  • Intersection of 12/112 in Bentonville. Courtesy Samantha Ellis Blevins
  • Springdale. Courtesy Eddie Gonzalez, Sr.
  • Nashville, AR. Courtesy Josh Willbanks
  • Benton, AR. Courtesy Zach Kerr
  • “The street is there, somewhere!” said Gerardo Linqui. Avoca, AR.
  • Rogers. Courtesy Angel Zuniga
  • Sallisaw, OJK. Courtesy Rachel King
  • Courtesy Amy Shara Ramsey. That’s her dog Cash!
  • Courtesy Sally and Andrew Cadwell
  • Courtesy Irene Martinez
  • Lake Sequoyah. Courtesy Justin Cope
  • Courtesy Kacey Lambdin
  • Fen & Huck playing in the backyard. Courtesy Shanley Bushong
  • Bringing winter indoors for some play time. Courtesy Kendra Fox
  • Duo Chip & Riley inside keeping warm. Courtest Nikita Mahurin
  • Winslow, AR, snow on back porch. Courtesy Emily Henry
  • A snow buddy. Courtesy Emily Holland-Carr
  • Never too old (16) for snow angels. Courtesy Allenia Brannan
  • Snow angel! Courtesy Blake Mitchell
  • Table Rock, MO. Courtesy Hillary Brasher
  • Loving the snow! Courtesy Estaffani Andrea Corona
  • Beaver Lake is out there…somewhere! Courtesy Jenn Cozens
  • Showing that snow emotion! Courtesy Sarah Thompson
  • For real! Courtesy Robbin Keen
  • Barry County, MO. Courtesy Jessica Reeves
  • Wait for me! Central AR. Courtesy Ericka Spohn
  • Courtesy Katie Sparrow
  • Courtesy Sonceraye Miller
  • Crossover in Fayetteville. Courtesy Merae Dawn Twyman
  • Courtesy Lesley Helms
  • Courtesy Piper Satterfield
  • Courtesy Piper Satterfield
“When there is no traffic on Mission Blvd. at 12:40 a.m. Monday. Some random guy “car snowboarded.” Courtesy Tom Sawyer. **PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT ADVISED FOR SAFETY REASONS.**

This could be a historical winter weather storm. Round-two is expected by mid-week, according to KNWA/Fox24 Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

The National Weather Service shared information about a winter storm that happened in 1899 — 122 years ago —where “over three days, nearly every reporting station in the state recorded below zero temps — likely the coldest weather in the state since January 1864.”

SEVERE WEATHER CONDITIONS, TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

In Crawford County, north of Alma, Arkansas State Police Troop L is clearing an incident at U.S. Highway 71 north, south of State Highway 282. All travel lanes are experiencing delays. This happened at 10 a.m., there were no injuries, and is still being cleared.

In Sebastian County, an accident was cleared east of I-540 south of Fort Smith that impacted all travel lanes for a quick moment. Towing crews helped clear it and no one was injured, according to ArDOT.

In Oklahoma, Interstates 40, 35, 44 are snow covered and roads are slick, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It’s Sunday revisited, as the I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike east of 296 eastbound is closed because of a two-car crash. The closing happened at 11 a.m. Monday. Highway and interstate conditions can be viewed at interstate conditions can be viewed at https://www.okroads.org 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
