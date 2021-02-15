PHOTOS: Arkansas 2021 winter weather wallop

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Dangerous wind chills and temperatures below zero has brought the Natural State into an unnatural state of weather in mid-February.
Monday, Feb. 15, photos from viewers, law enforcement and additional sources in the gallery below!
This could be a historical winter weather storm. Round-two is expected by mid-week, according to KNWA/Fox24 Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.
The National Weather Service shared information about a winter storm that happened in 1899 — 122 years ago —where “over three days, nearly every reporting station in the state recorded below zero temps — likely the coldest weather in the state since January 1864.”
SEVERE WEATHER CONDITIONS, TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
In Crawford County, north of Alma, Arkansas State Police Troop L is clearing an incident at U.S. Highway 71 north, south of State Highway 282. All travel lanes are experiencing delays. This happened at 10 a.m., there were no injuries, and is still being cleared.
In Sebastian County, an accident was cleared east of I-540 south of Fort Smith that impacted all travel lanes for a quick moment. Towing crews helped clear it and no one was injured, according to ArDOT.
In Oklahoma, Interstates 40, 35, 44 are snow covered and roads are slick, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It’s Sunday revisited, as the I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike east of 296 eastbound is closed because of a two-car crash. The closing happened at 11 a.m. Monday. Highway and interstate conditions can be viewed at interstate conditions can be viewed at https://www.okroads.org