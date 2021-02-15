PHOTOS: Arkansas 2021 winter weather wallop

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Dangerous wind chills and temperatures below zero has brought the Natural State into an unnatural state of weather in mid-February.

Monday, Feb. 15, photos from viewers, law enforcement and additional sources in the gallery below!

Courtesy Samuel Strasner. Jerry the Bulldog, campus ambassador at Arkansas Tech University, living his best life in Russellville during snowpocalypse 2021.

ASP Troopers ask for people to stay home, if they can.

Springdale FD reminds people that if they have a fire hydrant on, or near, their property consider clearing the snow around it by 2-3 feet in case it needs to be accessed. Courtesy SFD.

Courtesy Brenda Taylor.

Courtesy Glenys Hewitt. Bella Vista snowflakes on a storm door.

Courtesy Smith. Prairie Grove.

Happy 9th Birthday Ashlyn. Rogers. Courtesy Candace Peltier.

Snow on trampoline. Courtesy Amber Paschall.

Mt. Sherman, AR. Courtesy Shirley Poyner Shelton.

Fayetteville, Harmon Road. Courtesy Matt n Buena Burks

Courtesy Brandi Roberts

1st mockingbird, Newton County. Courtesy Kathy L. Wright

Springdale. Courtesy Amber Grimmett

Springdale. Courtesy Amber Grimmett

Maumelle. Courtesy Holly Woodward Doster

The look you get when you tell her to come in during a snow storm. Courtesy Paul Graham

Fayetteville. Courtesy Sandra Thomas

Intersection of 12/112 in Bentonville. Courtesy Samantha Ellis Blevins

Springdale. Courtesy Eddie Gonzalez, Sr.

Nashville, AR. Courtesy Josh Willbanks

Benton, AR. Courtesy Zach Kerr

“The street is there, somewhere!” said Gerardo Linqui. Avoca, AR.

Rogers. Courtesy Angel Zuniga

Sallisaw, OJK. Courtesy Rachel King

Courtesy Amy Shara Ramsey. That’s her dog Cash!

Courtesy Sally and Andrew Cadwell

Courtesy Irene Martinez

Lake Sequoyah. Courtesy Justin Cope

Courtesy Kacey Lambdin

Fen & Huck playing in the backyard. Courtesy Shanley Bushong

Bringing winter indoors for some play time. Courtesy Kendra Fox

Duo Chip & Riley inside keeping warm. Courtest Nikita Mahurin

Winslow, AR, snow on back porch. Courtesy Emily Henry

A snow buddy. Courtesy Emily Holland-Carr

Never too old (16) for snow angels. Courtesy Allenia Brannan

Snow angel! Courtesy Blake Mitchell

Table Rock, MO. Courtesy Hillary Brasher

Loving the snow! Courtesy Estaffani Andrea Corona

Beaver Lake is out there…somewhere! Courtesy Jenn Cozens

Showing that snow emotion! Courtesy Sarah Thompson

For real! Courtesy Robbin Keen

Barry County, MO. Courtesy Jessica Reeves

Wait for me! Central AR. Courtesy Ericka Spohn

Courtesy Katie Sparrow

Courtesy Sonceraye Miller

Crossover in Fayetteville. Courtesy Merae Dawn Twyman

Courtesy Lesley Helms

Courtesy Piper Satterfield

Courtesy Piper Satterfield

“When there is no traffic on Mission Blvd. at 12:40 a.m. Monday. Some random guy “car snowboarded.” Courtesy Tom Sawyer. **PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT ADVISED FOR SAFETY REASONS.**

This could be a historical winter weather storm. Round-two is expected by mid-week, according to KNWA/Fox24 Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

The National Weather Service shared information about a winter storm that happened in 1899 — 122 years ago —where “over three days, nearly every reporting station in the state recorded below zero temps — likely the coldest weather in the state since January 1864.”

SEVERE WEATHER CONDITIONS, TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

In Crawford County, north of Alma, Arkansas State Police Troop L is clearing an incident at U.S. Highway 71 north, south of State Highway 282. All travel lanes are experiencing delays. This happened at 10 a.m., there were no injuries, and is still being cleared.

In Sebastian County, an accident was cleared east of I-540 south of Fort Smith that impacted all travel lanes for a quick moment. Towing crews helped clear it and no one was injured, according to ArDOT.

In Oklahoma, Interstates 40, 35, 44 are snow covered and roads are slick, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It’s Sunday revisited, as the I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike east of 296 eastbound is closed because of a two-car crash. The closing happened at 11 a.m. Monday. Highway and interstate conditions can be viewed at interstate conditions can be viewed at https://www.okroads.org