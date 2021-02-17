PHOTOS: Arkansas’ 2nd winter storm, 2/17/2021

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Winter Storm Viola has arrived in Arkansas as of Tuesday night, it rolled in right after Winter Storm Uri rolled out!

Here are some photos — local and regional — showing the natural beauty of snow here in the Natural State.

Hickory Creek. Courtesy Brandon Hamilton

A back porch, Springdale, AR. Courtesy Leann Longdon-Williams

Park St., Springdale, AR. Courtesy Leann Longdon-Williams

Courtesy Tracy Richards

Dierks, Ar. Courtesy Aldo Perches

Rescue dogs now w a warm home in Fayetteville! Courtesy Morgan Clayton

Beaver Lake. Courtesy Hollie GIbbs

Ice marbles, Fayetteville, AR. Courtesy Arin Newberry

Courtesy Tootsie Wallace.

Huntsville looking toward Kingston, AR. Courtesy Bonee Smith

Colby’s winter view. Courtesy Brandon Hamilton

Molly and snow. Courtesy Stephanie BrilleyGibbons

Frozen shrubbery. Courtesy Tiffany Terral

Fayetteville, AR. Courtesy H Slayd

Winslow, AR. Courtesy Taylor Shepherd

Winslow, AR. Courtesy Taylor Shepherd

VA Hospital. Courtesy Taylor Shepherd

Winslow, AR. Courtesy Taylor Shepherd

Winslow, AR. Courtesy Taylor Shepherd

Beaver Lake, Dear Island w/ ice! Courtesy George Livergood

Fayetteville, AR

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday, February 18. Snowfall from this storm is expected to be between four to eight inches, according to online weather alerts.

NOAA: What is a Winter Storm Warning?

A winter weather event including 1) snow, ice, or sleet meeting or exceeding locally defined 12 and/or 24 hour warning criteria; or 2) a combination of snow, ice, or sleet and blowing snow with at least one of the precipitation elements meeting or exceeding locally defined 12 and/or 24 hour warning criteria.