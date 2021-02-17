PHOTOS: Arkansas’ 2nd winter storm, 2/17/2021

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Winter Storm Viola has arrived in Arkansas as of Tuesday night, it rolled in right after Winter Storm Uri rolled out!

Here are some photos — local and regional — showing the natural beauty of snow here in the Natural State.

  • Hickory Creek. Courtesy Brandon Hamilton
  • A back porch, Springdale, AR. Courtesy Leann Longdon-Williams
  • A back porch, Springdale, AR. Courtesy Leann Longdon-Williams
  • Park St., Springdale, AR. Courtesy Leann Longdon-Williams
  • Courtesy Tracy Richards
  • Dierks, Ar. Courtesy Aldo Perches
  • Rescue dogs now w a warm home in Fayetteville! Courtesy Morgan Clayton
  • Beaver Lake. Courtesy Hollie GIbbs
  • Ice marbles, Fayetteville, AR. Courtesy Arin Newberry
  • Courtesy Tootsie Wallace.
  • Huntsville looking toward Kingston, AR. Courtesy Bonee Smith
  • Colby’s winter view. Courtesy Brandon Hamilton
  • Molly and snow. Courtesy Stephanie BrilleyGibbons
  • Frozen shrubbery. Courtesy Tiffany Terral
  • Fayetteville, AR. Courtesy H Slayd
  • Winslow, AR. Courtesy Taylor Shepherd
  • Winslow, AR. Courtesy Taylor Shepherd
  • VA Hospital. Courtesy Taylor Shepherd
  • Winslow, AR. Courtesy Taylor Shepherd
  • Winslow, AR. Courtesy Taylor Shepherd
  • Beaver Lake, Dear Island w/ ice! Courtesy George Livergood
Fayetteville, AR

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday, February 18. Snowfall from this storm is expected to be between four to eight inches, according to online weather alerts.

NOAA: What is a Winter Storm Warning?

A winter weather event including 1) snow, ice, or sleet meeting or exceeding locally defined 12 and/or 24 hour warning criteria; or 2) a combination of snow, ice, or sleet and blowing snow with at least one of the precipitation elements meeting or exceeding locally defined 12 and/or 24 hour warning criteria.

