PHOTOS: Arkansas winter storm, 2/16/2021

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — By Tuesday night another winter storm moves into Arkansas, according to weather tracking systems.

Most of Arkansas is is under a Winter Storm Warning.

While the harsh cold weather continues, here’s a photo gallery. These are photos from viewers, state agencies, and additional sources.

Cold pup. Courtesy of Andrea

Tuesday, 4:33a. Courtesy Kevin Fitrpatrick

Madison County, AR. Courtesy Becki Thomas Smith

Beaver Lake. Courtesy Jennifer Gaines Lambert

Makeshift sled. Courtesy Heather Leeann Moore

Kona & Phinney enjoying the snow. Courtesy Cheri Coley

Neko loves snow. Courtesy Stephanie Guinn

JBU Siloam Springs, AR. Courtesy Suzanne Fleming

The swimming pool is disappearing. Courtesy Caris Smith

Hungry birds in Tontitown, AR. courtesy Debby Burton

Fayetteville, AR. Courtesy Sherri Rose Petrillose Lipson

Loch Lomond, Bella Vista, AR. Courtesy Laura Gentry

Siberian Huskies Izzy & Apollo. Courtesy Kim Sullivan Krummel

Guatemala! Fort Smith, AR. Courtesy Marcos Garcia

The cold weather stays through most of the week. KNWA/FOX24 meteorologists forecast shows the next winter storm moves in Tuesday night. The heaviest snow fall is expected to be in the River Valley. By the weekend temps will be above the freezing mark.

Arkansas is not alone in weather woes. More than 150 million Americans are facing harsh winter weather conditions. The storm swept through the Southern plains in 26 states — causing power outages, shutting off water systems, and even spawning tornadoes in Florida.