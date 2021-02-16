PHOTOS: Arkansas winter storm, 2/16/2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — By Tuesday night another winter storm moves into Arkansas, according to weather tracking systems.

Most of Arkansas is is under a Winter Storm Warning.

While the harsh cold weather continues, here’s a photo gallery. These are photos from viewers, state agencies, and additional sources.

  • Cold pup. Courtesy of Andrea
  • Tuesday, 4:33a. Courtesy Kevin Fitrpatrick
  • Madison County, AR. Courtesy Becki Thomas Smith
  • Beaver Lake. Courtesy Jennifer Gaines Lambert
  • Makeshift sled. Courtesy Heather Leeann Moore
  • Kona & Phinney enjoying the snow. Courtesy Cheri Coley
  • Neko loves snow. Courtesy Stephanie Guinn
  • JBU Siloam Springs, AR. Courtesy Suzanne Fleming
  • The swimming pool is disappearing. Courtesy Caris Smith
  • Hungry birds in Tontitown, AR. courtesy Debby Burton
  • Fayetteville, AR. Courtesy Sherri Rose Petrillose Lipson
  • Loch Lomond, Bella Vista, AR. Courtesy Laura Gentry
  • Siberian Huskies Izzy & Apollo. Courtesy Kim Sullivan Krummel
  • Guatemala! Fort Smith, AR. Courtesy Marcos Garcia

The cold weather stays through most of the week. KNWA/FOX24 meteorologists forecast shows the next winter storm moves in Tuesday night. The heaviest snow fall is expected to be in the River Valley. By the weekend temps will be above the freezing mark.

Arkansas is not alone in weather woes. More than 150 million Americans are facing harsh winter weather conditions. The storm swept through the Southern plains in 26 states — causing power outages, shutting off water systems, and even spawning tornadoes in Florida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers