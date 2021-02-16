PHOTOS: Arkansas winter storm, 2/16/2021

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — By Tuesday night another winter storm moves into Arkansas, according to weather tracking systems.
Most of Arkansas is is under a Winter Storm Warning.
While the harsh cold weather continues, here’s a photo gallery. These are photos from viewers, state agencies, and additional sources.
The cold weather stays through most of the week. KNWA/FOX24 meteorologists forecast shows the next winter storm moves in Tuesday night. The heaviest snow fall is expected to be in the River Valley. By the weekend temps will be above the freezing mark.
Arkansas is not alone in weather woes. More than 150 million Americans are facing harsh winter weather conditions. The storm swept through the Southern plains in 26 states — causing power outages, shutting off water systems, and even spawning tornadoes in Florida.