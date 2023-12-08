FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville High School Student Council held its 26th annual homeless vigil on Thursday night.

Students stayed in temporary shelters overnight to show how some of their classmates and their families struggle with homelessness.

FHS Student Council President Celeste Ruisinger said they want to help however they can.

“I think many people tend to think of homelessness as affecting adults instead of children. And I think it is important to raise awareness and understanding it is affecting kids my age and children in general from five all the way to 18 when they graduate,” said Ruisinger.

All donations from the event went to the Fayetteville Public School’s “Families in Transition” program.