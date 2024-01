FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first snowfall of 2024 made its way through Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Friday.

Here are some photos of the snow moving through:

Snowman in Fayetteville (Courtesy: Randi Nelson) Snow in Fayetteville (Courtesy: Randi Nelson)

Snow falling on Dickson Street at 6 a.m. (Courtesy: KNWA)

Snow covering Prairie Grove at 6:30 a.m. (Courtesy: David Lawson)

Two inches on KNWA Terrace (KNWA) Two inches on KNWA Terrace (KNWA)

Bentonville Snow (Courtesy: Chrissy Constantino) Bentonville Snow (Courtesy: Chrissy Constantino)

If you have a photo you’d like featured, email us at news@knwa.com.