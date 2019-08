FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Heavy rain caused flash flooding in the River Valley on Saturday.

These photos from KNWA storm chaser Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) reveal the extent of the flooding.

The Red Cross has established a temporary shelter at the Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith for those displaced from their homes.

Police urge the public to not attempt to drive through flooded areas or around barricades.

Towson Avenue, Fort Smith

North Fort Smith