FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers nonprofit Sheepdog Impact Assistance says all 11 members of its climbing team reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance founder Sgt. Major Lance Nutt said their guide service hadn’t had a group this large summit in over seven years.

The Kilimanjaro Climb for a Cause was created to inspire others to face challenges and overcome them, according to the website. Before their climb, KNWA spoke to the nonprofits CEO about this goal. You can find our full story linked here.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is a nonprofit that supports local communities during disasters and veterans when they leave the military.