Photos: Riots erupt in Minneapolis, other cities over death of George Floyd

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is believed to be associated with COVID-19, according to a health advisory from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In late April, the United Kingdom reported cases in children who tested positive for COVID-19. The children had symptoms of "Kawasaki disease-like features." Signs were fever, abdominal pain, swollen lymph nodes, and swollen hands and feet. Not all cases had respiratory symptoms.