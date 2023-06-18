LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. – Several homes received damage in western Arkansas after severe weather swept through the state overnight.

The National Weather Service said a tornado was confirmed by radar near Scranton early Sunday morning, scattering debris all over the Prairie View area south of town.

Officials said there were no injuries reported.

Many houses were damaged, with one report of a roof being pulled off a home. NWS officials also said that there were multiple trees on houses and cars.

According to officials, multiple barns and at least six chicken houses were damaged. Crews are currently working to clear debris around the area.

As of 12:30 p.m., more than 60,000 people are still without power in Arkansas as a result of the overnight weather.