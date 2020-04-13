PHOTOS: Thunderbirds thank healthcare workers and first responders with flyover

Video Courtesy: Laura Dudinski

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds took to the Vegas valley skies on Saturday to honor and say thank you to all the individuals helping fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Many residents looked to the skies to catch a glimpse of the Thunderbirds flying over area hospitals.

8 News Now viewers got out their phones to capture the beautiful moment!

View from Far Hills/I-215. Courtesy: Maggie Kolesar

View from Rainbow/Craig. Courtesy: Duncan Phenix

View from South Summerlin. Courtesy: Michele Papay

View from the northwest valley. Courtesy: Megan Hancock

View from Henderson. Courtesy: Hiram Laflamme

View from Rainbox/US95. Courtesy: Alex Padilla

The flyover was held on Saturday afternoon. The Thunderbirds flew all over, from Centennial to Summerlin to Boulder City.

Courtesy: Tiffany Easton

Courtesy: Cameron Easton

Courtesy: Art Esperanza

Courtesy: Darrell Clulow

Courtesy: Patty

Courtesy: Melanie Rose

Video Courtesy: Fred Paul