(NEXSTAR) – If you have any respect for math, you’ll eat a slice of pie today.
Pi Day, observed each year on March 14, is an unofficial holiday that was first established in 1988 to celebrate the mathematical constant of pi. Today, scholars and school teachers across the globe commemorate the date by teaching the many formulas that utilize pi, or lecturing on its mathematical significance.
The rest of us usually think about consuming the more tangible type of pie. Y’know, like apple or strawberry rhubarb. Out of respect for math, of course.
In order to help narrow down our choices, the analysts at Yelp have taken it upon themselves to try to determine the best place for pie in each state. It’s worth noting, however, that Yelp’s results are based on the ratings and reviews of the bakeries and eateries that offer pie, rather than the pie itself. Even still, Yelp’s analysts did their best to find businesses that specialized in pie. And they used plenty of math, most likely.
“We identified businesses in the bakery, dessert, and food categories on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘pie,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘pie,’” Yelp explained in its Pi Day blog post.
Hungry to show your respect for math? Check out Yelp’s list of the country’s top places for pie below:
- Alabama: Jawanda’s Sweet Potato Pie in Birmingham
- Alaska: A Pie Stop in Anchorage
- Arizona: Sugarjam in Scottsdale
- Arkansas: Gooseberry Handmade Pies in Bentonville
- California: Morika’s Southern Delights in Laguna Hills
- Colorado: Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream and Desserts in Denver
- Connecticut: Granny’s Pie Factory in East Hartford
- Delaware: Old World Breads in Lewes
- Florida: Mixed Fillings Pie Shop in Jacksonville
- Georgia: Southern Baked Pie Company in Atlanta
- Hawaii: Maui Pie in Kihei
- Idaho: Birdie’s Pie Shop in Post Falls
- Illinois: Spinning j Bakery & Soda Fountain in Chicago
- Indiana: Pots and Pans Pie Co in Indianapolis
- Iowa: Kathy’s Pie in Cedar Rapids
- Kansas: Upper Crust Pie Bakery in Overland Park
- Kentucky: Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen in Louisville
- Louisiana: Windowsill Pies in New Orleans
- Maine: Islandbound Treats in Southwest Harbor
- Maryland: The Ugly Pie in Salisbury
- Massachusetts: Thwaites Market in Methuen
- Michigan: Crane’s in the City in Holland
- Minnesota: Hot Hands Pie and Biscuit in St. Paul
- Mississippi: Urban Foxes in Jackson
- Missouri: Ashleigh’s Bake Shop in Kansas City
- Montana: Iron Horse Cafe and Pie Shop in Three Forks
- Nebraska: Modern Love in Omaha
- Nevada: Sweets Raku in Las Vegas
- New Hampshire: Woodstock Pie and Coffee in Woodstock
- New Jersey: Pie Lady Cafe in Moorestown
- New Mexico: The Village Buttery in Ruidoso
- New York: Miss American Pie in Brooklyn
- North Carolina: Baked Pie Company – Woodfin in Asheville
- North Dakota: Nichole’s Fine Pastry and Cafe in Fargo
- Ohio: Rood Food and Pie in Lakewood
- Oklahoma: Pie Junkie in Oklahoma City
- Oregon: The Pie Guy in North Plains
- Pennsylvania: The Pie Place in Pittsburgh
- Rhode Island: Pastiche Fine Desserts in Providence
- South Carolina: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Greenville
- South Dakota: Purple Pie Place in Custer
- Tennessee: Sweet Creations Pie Bakery in Nashville
- Texas: Fredericksburg Pie in Fredericksburg
- Utah: Flake Pie Co in Jordan
- Vermont: The Southern Pie Cafe in Chester
- Virginia: Proper Pie in Richmond
- Washington: Cakes of Paradise in Seattle
- West Virginia: Orrs Farm Market in Martinsburg
- Wisconsin: Stockholm Pie and General Store in Stockholm
- Wyoming: Devils Tower View in Devils Tower
Meanwhile, only one of the above establishments can claim to be Yelp’s best-reviewed pie place in the whole country. A representative for Yelp confirmed to Nexstar that Florida’s top-rated pie shop — Mixed Fillings in Jacksonville — can currently boast that honor.
More about Yelp’s rankings, and links to Yelp’s top-reviewed pie places, can be found on the site’s blog.