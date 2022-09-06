FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Months ago, McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard shared how local farms are seeing much higher operating costs, and with fall activities, like apple picking, just around the corner, the farm said it’s counting on crowds to show up to support them and a local non-profit.

One of the owners, Timothea McGarrah, said fuel costs alone were several thousand dollars more than previous summers, so she said supporting your local growers is important. This year, $1 of each admission ticket to Rivercrest Orchard will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

“We just want to help the community really. We want a place for families to go. It’s rewarding when we see everyone out here having a good time and supporting their local farmer,” said McGarrah.

McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard is one of the only places to go apple picking in Northwest Arkansas.

McGarrah said apples sitting on store shelves could’ve been picked months before, but when you pick your own, you know it just came from the tree. You can pick apples from September 10 through October 30.

McGarrah hopes by re-introducing apple picking to NWA, it’ll become a new fall tradition for families, and give their farm a chance to give back.