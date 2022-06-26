FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Families got out on Sunday to enjoy blackberry picking at a local farm.

McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard in Fayetteville hosted its Blackberry Festival to kick off blackberry picking season.

People got to fill up a basket with blackberries straight off the vine. They also got to enjoy some baked goods made with the blackberries, like cobbler, donuts and spritzer drinks.

The blackberries grown at McGarrah Farms are called ponca blackberries. They were created by Dr. John Clark from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Timothea McGarrah said she’s grateful for all the people who came out to support a local farm.

“This is our dream for this to be a family farm event for all seasons,” she said. “We love it. We love people coming out because it’s so rewarding when they love coming to our farm and having fun with their family.”

You can go to the farm and pick your own blackberries on certain days of the week through July.

The farm also has apples, pumpkins and corn mazes as we get closer to fall. Head to their website to learn more.