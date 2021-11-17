‘Pick Up Where You Play’ wraps up successful cleanup and recycling effort

NORHTWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale and Rogers successfully completed a “Pick Up Where You Play” community cleanup event that began in October.

The event encouraged residents to come out to multiple locations and help clean up areas that people frequently enjoy.

The campaign reported the following statistics about the event:

  • 11,520 pounds of litter were collected
  • 576 bags of trash and 37 bags of recycling were accumulated
  • 502 volunteers participated
  • 22 different location were serviced
  • 14 local waterways saw cleanup efforts

According to event organizers, those numbers outpace last year’s “Pick Up Where You Play,” when about 4 tons were collected by almost 300 participants.

