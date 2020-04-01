Picking up a gardening hobby during the COVID-19 crisis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Spring is officially here and it may be a good time to pick up a new hobby. A local flower shop owner says there has been a rush of people looking to start a garden.

Stephen Black is the owner of Westwood Gardens in Fayetteville. He says edible plants like herbs and vegetables have been popular over the past several weeks.

He says many people enjoy the fruit that comes from the plants as well as the process of creating them.

“There’s a mental health aspect to gardening that can really help people,” Black says. “Especially right now when they’re locked in their homes looking for projects to do and looking for a way to connect somehow.”

Black says some of the most common planting mistakes include:

Planting too early. Black says it’s usually best to plant things like tomatoes and peppers after April 15 when frost is less likely. He says now is the time for stronger plants like petunias.

Watering too much or too little

Using the wrong type of light needed for the plant

Black says business has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in several ways. But he says the store is doing all it can to keep shoppers safe.

“Most of the nursery’s outside, so that’s a good thing,” Black says. “And on the inside, we’re keeping a close eye and trying to keep a certain number of people in there. Limit the number of folks in the greenhouse at any one time.”

For people that don’t want to risk coming to the store, a lot of merchandise is available online.