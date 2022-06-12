FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A picnic hosted by Fayetteville Public Schools and Canopy NWA welcomed refugee families on Saturday.

The picnic was an end-of-school-year celebration for the refugee families who enrolled in FPS. Director of Health Services for FPS, Melissa Thomas, helped welcome families in attendance.

“In Fayetteville Public Schools we believe that every person is important,” Thomas said, “and whether they were born and raised, like a lot of our families from Fayetteville, or whether they moved in from Syria, or whether they moved in from the Congo or wherever they come from they’re part of our Fayetteville community.”

Canopy NWA is an organization that responds to the global refugee crisis by welcoming refugees into Northwest Arkansas, according to the website.

A grant from the Arkansas Department of Education made the picnic possible.