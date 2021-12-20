Pig Trail Harley-Davidson donates $50,000 to local charities

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pig Trail Harley-Davidson has announced it will donate $50,000 to nine local charities.

The dealership says the move comes as funding continues to be a challenge for local charities due to the pandemic.

General Manager Kyle Johnson says donations like these are important to the dealership.

“Since we’ve been opened in 2006, our owners Paul and Susan Johnson felt that it was very important to be able to give back and support the community that supports us,” Johnson said.

Pig Trail Harley-Davidson has worked with the majority of these charities through multiple fundraisers and events throughout the year.

