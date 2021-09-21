Pig Trail Harley-Davidson gears up for Rally Off Exit 86

ROGERS, EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pig Trail Harley-Davidson is gearing up to welcome bikers this week.

The Rally Off Exit 86 begins September 22 and runs through Sunday, September 26.

Both the Rogers and Eureka Springs locations will feature events for riders and participants.

Kyle Johnson, general manager of Pig Trail Harley, says this is the perfect time to host the event especially since Bikes Blues and BBQ in Fayetteville was postponed this year.

“God blessed us with amazing weather. It’s going to be beautiful this week,” Johnson said. “We’ve got some of the best riding in the country, so I know people are excited about that. We’re just looking forward to seeing the people that come year after year.”

Besides several motorcycles to view, Pig Trail will also have outside vendors, live music and Harley-Davidson demo rides.