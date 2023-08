ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Motorcyclists can enjoy the Ozarks while helping a local children’s shelter.

Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers is holding its 18th annual Shelter from the Storm Poker Run on August 19.

The ride will start at the shop on Hudson Road and will go for 95 miles. The cost to ride is $25 and all proceeds will benefit the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. More information can be found here and here.