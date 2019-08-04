Pig Trail Nation team visits Rogers Farmers Market

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Pig Trail Nation team stopped by the Rogers Farmers Market on Saturday to get to know some of their fans.

Alyssa Orange and sports director Jason Carroll took pictures and handed out PTN-branded fans and footballs to those on hand.

Rogers market manager Kimberly Scott said she loves seeing new additions at the event.

“It brings in more people and exposes more people to your product as well, so we like it,” said Scott.

The Pig Trail Nation team will be at the Siloam Springs Farmers Market next week.