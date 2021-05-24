Pilot killed when plane from Nellis AFB crashes near Las Vegas

News

by: Nikki Bowers, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pilot of a plane that crashed in a residential neighborhood north of Las Vegas Monday has died, according to Clark County fire officials.

“A contractor-operated aircraft that took off from Nellis Air Force Base crashed at approximately 2:30 p.m. May 24 outside the southern edge of the base,” Nellis AFB officials tweeted. “Multiple federal and local first responders are on the scene. The incident is under investigation.”

Heavy smoke could be scene in the air following the crash, which sources told Nexstar’s KLAS-TV happened near the 2200 block of N. Christy Lane in the city of North Las Vegas.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash.

North Las Vegas, home to an estimated 251,974 people, lies just west of Nellis Air Force Base and north of the City of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers