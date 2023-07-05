WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville business is being featured at a festival hosted by the Smithsonian Museum.

Pink House Alchemy, the Fayetteville-based farm-to-bottle company that crafts simple syrups, bitters, and shrubs, will participate at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington D.C.

The festival, which celebrates American cultures, will take place from June 29 to July 9 at the National Mall.

This year’s program is “The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region.”

The program will feature Pink House Alchemy Founder Emily Lawson as the event’s Culinary Director, representing the cuisine of the Ozarks on the national stage.

“I am thrilled to join some of my favorite people in D.C. in bringing to life the Ozarks on a national stage as we see it and experience it,” Lawson said.