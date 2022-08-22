FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Thursday, August 25, Pink House Alchemy is partnering with Olivia Trimble of Sleet City Art & Supplies to host an event for visitors to create custom door hangers to “jazz up your classroom door and start the year with style.”

According to a press release, tickets for the event are $45 per person and include the following:

All materials needed for the door hanger

Guidance from Olivia

Two signature Pink House cocktails

Delicious in-house made snacks by Pink House Alchemy’s Hannah Davis

The event will take place at Pink House Alchemy’s retail location at 928 North College Avenue in Fayetteville, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.