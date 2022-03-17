SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA — Cancer survivors and advocates joined together to raise awareness and money for cancer care in Northwest Arkansas on March 17.

Susan G. Komen’s annual Pink Ribbon Luncheon was held in Springdale.

Survivor Silvia Gomez spoke about her stage two breast cancer diagnosis at age 25.

She says had she not found the lump in her breast and immediately had it checked by doctors, she wouldn’t be here today.

“This life may be hard as hell, but it’s still a gift. And, I’m going to live every moment of it with God by my side,” Gomez said.

Gomez went on to say her mammogram saved her life.

All of the money raised during the event will stay in Northwest Arkansas. Since 1982, Susan G. Komen Arkansas has invested more than a billion dollars in life-saving breast cancer research.