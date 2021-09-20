Pinnacle Country Club welcomes fans back on the course

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The LPGA is back at Pinnacle Country Club for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship; however, unlike last year, fans will be back on the course.

When it comes to keeping event-goers safe at the tournament, the event chairman says the LPGA has had more than a year of experience putting together tournaments in this COVID-19, so they’ve seen what works and what doesn’t.

“One is just sanitation. Any areas that are high touch, high action. Face masks are required in certain areas and then advised in other areas; they are required in enclosed structures,” says event chairman Jay Allen.

Allen says they’re also advising social distancing whenever possible.

Something he imagines won’t be too tough on a golf course because you’re outdoors.

“For the times we’re in a golf tournament is about as good as you’re going to get it in terms of a sporting event. You’re outdoor, and compared to other events, you don’t have an assigned seat,” says Allen.

But at the end of the day, Allen says he’s happy everything worked out, and fans can come to enjoy the tournament.

“Last year, there were no spectators, and it was bizarre because we’re known for not only having fans out here but all sorts of activities,” says Allen.

In terms of indoor portions of the event, there will be limited capacities. However, when it comes to general admission and outdoor stand, it will be at full capacity.

Fans were not allowed on the course for the Monday qualifier, but they will be permitted starting Tuesday.