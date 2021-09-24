Pinnacle Country Club works to maintain upkeep of greens for Walmart NWA Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A lot of hard work goes even further behind the scenes into the upkeep of the grounds at the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G.

It’s been especially challenging this year coming out of a harsh winter, and given how dry it’s been this summer.

Brian Cornett is the golf course superintendent at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

He says it’s exciting, but nerve wracking to have his team’s work put on full display during the championship.

“It’s really cool to be able to turn on the golf channel and the local news and see what you pour your heart into really shine,” Cornett said. “So it’s really cool.”

Cornett says the beautiful end result wouldn’t be possible without the tireless efforts of his grounds crew working to make sure the course is in the best shape.

