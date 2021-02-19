Pipes burst at Siloam Springs schools amid freezing temperatures

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Freezing temperatures and rolling power outages, the Siloam Springs School District had an eventful week.

Pipes at every school building in the district froze this week starting with a pipe in the high school on Monday, February 15.

The problems ranged from minor inconveniences in some places to major issues in some buildings, including the Southside Elementary gymnasium, which has to be completely replaced.

“We’re gonna have a good facility for our kids to come back to and that’s all a credit to our maintenance and custodial and then our staff in general and our community here in Siloam Springs,” said Shane Patrick, asst. superintendent for operations with the Siloam Springs School District.

The school’s pipes have all been fixed as of tonight and Patrick said all of Siloam Springs’ campuses will be ready for class on Monday.