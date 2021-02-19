Pipes burst at Siloam Springs schools amid freezing temperatures

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Freezing temperatures and rolling power outages, the Siloam Springs School District had an eventful week.

Pipes at every school building in the district froze this week starting with a pipe in the high school on Monday, February 15.

The problems ranged from minor inconveniences in some places to major issues in some buildings, including the Southside Elementary gymnasium, which has to be completely replaced.

“We’re gonna have a good facility for our kids to come back to and that’s all a credit to our maintenance and custodial and then our staff in general and our community here in Siloam Springs,” said Shane Patrick, asst. superintendent for operations with the Siloam Springs School District.

The school’s pipes have all been fixed as of tonight and Patrick said all of Siloam Springs’ campuses will be ready for class on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers