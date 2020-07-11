Pitch your product to Walmart buyers at virtual open call

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Companies large and small have a chance of pitching their products to Walmart buyers.

Every year Walmart gives companies whose products are made, sourced, or grown in the U.S. the unique opportunity to meet with a Walmart buyer.

Walmart believes that investing in products that support American jobs they are able to support and invest in small business across the country.

This year, the meeting will happen virtually.

Starting now through August 10 entrepreneurs can apply for the chance to speak to a buyer.