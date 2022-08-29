BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman hosted his weekly press conference on Monday as the No. 19 Razorbacks prepare to open their season on Saturday against No. 23 Cincinnati in a 2:30 p.m. game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Here are some tidbits from the release of the season’s first depth chart and Pittman’s preview.

• Pitman noted that he is thrilled that game week is here and that there is a noticeable difference in the energy around the team.

• Hudson Clark and LaDarrius Bishop are listed as starters at the CBs, but Coach Pittman said that was still a decision to be made with Dwight McGlothern and Malik Chavis still in the mix to start.

• Zach Williams, Eric Gregory, Isaiah Nichols and Jashaud Stewart are listed as first-teamers on the defensive line.

• Pittman expects injured OL Brady Latham and WR Jadon Haselwood to practice today at 4:30 p.m. and play on Saturday.

• He expects injured tailback TB Dominique Johnson to get more practice time this week, but likely not play until Arkansas plays South Carolina on Se

• Coach Pittman lauded true freshmen offensvie linemen Patrick Kutas (center), Andrew Chamblee (lefy tackle) and E’Marion Harris (right guard), who are all listed as second-teamers on the depth chart for Cincy.

• Coach Pittman believes Cincy has a great head coach in Luke Fickell and thinks the offensive line – which returns all five starters – is the best part of the team.

He points out that while Cincy lost 9 player to the NFL and a large amount of players from its playoff team, that the Bearcats still have a lot of guys who play a lot – because Cincy was so far ahead.

And that the Cats got into the playoff over Notre Dame because they won in South Bend.

• Likely to see both punters – Reid Bauer and freshman Max Olson – to sere action in first game. Trusts Bauer, but Olson gets the distance.

• Pittman acknowledges that the punt protection team has not been a strength to start the past two seasons., but believe they are sounder in that area this season.

• Luke Jones in the only new starter on the Arkansas OL. Pittman notes “I am not worried about him one bit. He’ll do a nice job.”

• Coach Pittman is anxious to see what the first drive us going to be like for both teams.

” The first series Saturday will be big for both teams.. see how fast both teams make adjustments.”

• In talking about the game, Coach Pittman says some guys bring ice tea to the party and some bring liquor.

And that when it comes to first games, you really don’t know who is good or not.

That said, he thinks Cincy is better than its 23 ranking.

• Arkansas focused on Cincy Thursday and Saturday and had a mock game on Friday.

“We’ve already had two game practices talking about Cincinnati,” Pittman said. “Now it’s time to work on exactly what you’re going to do.”

• Pittman – who has lot a weight since last season’s opener – said his biggest thrill during the mock game – “My pants fit.”