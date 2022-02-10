ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Super Bowl, the biggest U.S. sporting event of the year, often brings parties held by families and friends that contain lots of food and occasionally, alcohol. Especially if people get together to watch the game at a local bar.

The American Automobile Association wants to remind those drinking on Super Bowl Sunday to plan ahead and designate a sober driver to ensure they get home safely.

According to statistics provided in a press release, there were 10,142 fatalities in 2019 involving drunk drivers. Additionally, 56% of drivers involved in serious injury and fatal crashes tested positive for at least one drug from October to November in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

AAA offers these tips on how to be safe when it comes to drinking alcohol:

Tips this Super Bowl Sunday for party hosts:

Ask all your guests to designate a sober driver in advance.

Keep phone numbers for sober ride services handy.

Be a responsible host. Take car keys from partygoers as they arrive and don’t let them drive impaired.

Serve food and non-alcoholic drinks and water. Many zero-proof mocktail recipes, including those featuring team colors, can be found online.

Serve protein-rich and starchy foods to slow alcohol absorption.

Do not serve alcohol to anyone under age 21. It is illegal.

Stop serving alcohol in the third quarter and serve coffee and dessert instead.

Allow guests to stay overnight, if possible.

Thank designated drivers with a small gift.

For party guests or patrons watching at restaurants and bars:

Designate a sober driver in advance if attending a Super Bowl party.

Keep a sober ride service app or telephone number in your cell phone or wallet so you can arrange for a ride home. Make sure the ride service driver matches the driver on the app. Bus service could be an option as well.

Avoid drinking too much alcohol too quickly. Eat food and drink water during the party.

Call a sober friend or family member for a ride if you’ve been drinking. Or, if possible, stay where you are for the night.

Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol – even after just one drink or consuming marijuana.

If you’re under 21, do not consume alcohol. It’s against the law.

Buckle your seat belt each time you drive.

If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself).

The Super Bowl airs this Sunday, Feb. 13 and you can watch it right here on KNWA.