OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — House Republican legislation to bring broadband internet to 95% of the state of Oklahoma in five years will be heard in the committee this week, the Oklahoma Office of the Speaker announced.

According to a press release, the creation of an Oklahoma Broadband Office through House Bill 3363 represents the state’s most aggressive step yet in broadband expansion, which has been a House Republican priority for three years.

“With all the funds now available for broadband expansion, a dedicated office is needed to maximize their benefit for all Oklahomans,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “House Republicans support broadband expansion because it is critical infrastructure that creates jobs and is as essential as phones or roads to modern life.”

HB 3363, authored by McCall, creates the Oklahoma Broadband Office to distribute all funding available for the broadband expansion. The non-appropriated office would be fully funded with administrative allowances from federal funds and sunset in 2028, once all funds are distributed, the release said.

The office will:

Collect and distribute all funds available for broadband expansion in Oklahoma

Establish policies to maximize use of funds

Create and update Statewide Broadband Plan to achieve 95% service coverage by 2027

Maintain mapping system of all broadband infrastructure in Oklahoma

According to the release, federal funding expected for broadband in Oklahoma ranges from $200 million, which is already on hand, to more than $1 billion once future allotments are made. In addition, the state last year enacted a $42 million sales tax rebate incentive for equipment and materials used for broadband expansion.

McCall said the sooner the bill can pass, the better. An emergency clause would allow the bill to take effect immediately by “sufficient majority vote.”

The office would be overseen by a nine-member intra-branch governing board and advised by an existing broadband council comprised of broadband stakeholders from across the state.

“This is the path to aggressively build a sustainable Oklahoma broadband infrastructure for generations to come,” said Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds. “Creating a broadband office is a national best practice used by more than 30 other states and recommended by the Oklahoma Rural Broadband Expansion Council. It is the logical next step in the efforts we have been working on for three years.”

The release notes HB 3363 will be heard in the House Rules Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m.