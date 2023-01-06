FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person died in a plane crash in southeast Fayetteville on Jan. 6.

The sheriff’s office says Lewis Brant Barnes, 43, of Tonitown died in the crash. He was flying a Beech, M35, fixed-wing, single-engine plane when it crashed off N. Smokey Bear Road.

The sheriff’s office says it received the report at 5:57 p.m. Deputies arrived on the scene at 6:03 p.m. and located the crashed plane.

The sheriff’s office says it is investigating the crash.

The Fayetteville Fire Department, Round Mountain Fire Department, Central EMS, and Washington County Coroner’s Office all responded to the crash.

