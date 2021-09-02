Planned Parenthood reopening in northwest Arkansas sparks controversy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Planned Parenthood clinic opening in Rogers sparks controversy in Benton County.

The new clinic will be the only one in northwest Arkansas, but happens to be opening in a county that- as of a few months ago- now proclaims itself as pro-life.

While there is a lot of opposition throughout the county, others say it is important to offer the many services Planned Parenthood provides.

“Planned parenthood is bad for Rogers and it’s bad for northwest Arkansas,” said Shelia Pursell, Director of NWA Respect Life.

Pursell started the petition against the clinic expanding to Rogers, but Chair of the Democratic Party of Arkansas Nicole Hart said it is needed.

“I can’t even fathom the idea of having somebody from the outside come into the doctors office and tell me what to do with my body,” Hart said.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood declined to interview but gave a statement.

As you may know, Planned Parenthood Great Plains chose to leave its Fayetteville location in 2019 due to challenges that posed concerns for the safety of its patients and staff. Since then, PPGP has been searching for a larger location to meet its growing patient demand and to address the lack of access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care within the area.  Our mission is to provide high-quality health care services to patients across the state of Arkansas, and we are thrilled to reinvest, reaffirm, and rebuild our commitment to our patients and the Northwest Arkansas community. The PPGP team couldn’t be prouder to reopen our doors in Northwest Arkansas to help area residents access affordable, high-quality sexual and reproductive health care — no matter what.”

JESS KELSEY, ADVOCACY & DIGITAL MEDIA MANGER, PLANNED PARENTHOOD

There is no set date on when the clinic will open. Kelsey said it will be announced later this month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers