KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNWA/KFTA) — Planned Parenthood responds on September 13 to South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s introduction of a bill that would ban abortions nationally after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill comes three months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade’s constitutional right to an abortion, and marks the most serious effort by Republicans in Congress to pass a nationwide abortion restriction.

The legislation includes exceptions for incest, rape and for saving the life of the mother if she is in danger from a physical condition. It also includes a potential five-year jail sentence for any provider who violates the ban.

In response, Planned Parenthood Great Plains released a statement saying the proposed ban underscores the stakes for Kansas in the November election, saying it goes against the will of the state’s people who voted to reject the legislature that would give it the authority to ban abortion.