Planned Parenthood returns to Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Planned Parenthood Great Plains announced its return to Northwest Arkansas in Rogers on September 9.

According to a news release from the organization, the Rogers Health Center joined Planned Parenthood’s 10 other health centers chosen to meet patients throughout the region.

The Rogers Health Center is currently seeing patients for time-sensitive services, including birth control, STI and HIV testing and treatment, gender-affirming care, and primary care among other services.

The release says Rogers patients can also access telehealth services, which includes private video appointments, and birth control on demand through the Planned Parenthood Direct app.

“At PPGP, we believe ensuring access to high-quality, comprehensive health care services is part of improving health outcomes in Arkansas, and our new Rogers Health Center is a critical piece of that puzzle,” said Emily Wales, interim president and CEO. “The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted a growing urgency for increased access to essential health care in the region. The PPGP team couldn’t be prouder to reopen our doors in Northwest Arkansas to help area residents access affordable, high-quality sexual and reproductive health care.”

Appointments are open online and by phone. In addition to the newly constructed Rogers Health Center, Planned Parenthood operates one other health center in Little Rock.

Planned Parenthood says it chose to leave its Fayetteville location in 2019 due to challenges that posed concerns for the safety of its patients and staff.

