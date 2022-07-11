BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A section of Highlands Boulevard from McGrath Drive northwest to Kirkwall Drive in Bella Vista will be closed to traffic Tuesday through Thursday, July 19-21.

According to a press release from the city, local traffic will be detoured along Copinsay and Kirkwall Drives. The closure will allow for the installation of new culverts along Highlands Boulevard between Copinsay and Kirkwall, prior to the repaving of Highlands Boulevard planned for later this year.

This project is subject to change because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances.