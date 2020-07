BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than $1 million will go towards the reconstruction of Wagon Wheel Bridge in Benton County.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission voted to spend $1.2 million in federal funds for the bridge replacement today.

This is the latest development in Benton County’s five year bridge plan which started in 2017.

Construction is set to begin late next year.