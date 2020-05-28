Planning for K-12 education; state considers all options for the fall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When it comes to heading back to school, there are several options on the table for K-12 education next year.

Gov. Hutchinson said the Department of Education is working with superintendents around the state to prepare for the fall semester.

He said, in some cases, it might not be all online or all in-person classes.

“Part of it is blended education so that its classroom instruction but it can be blended with some of the online instruction that they’ve become accustomed to. We’re also building the infrastructure,” Hutchinson said.

Gov. Hutchinson said the state will ask the legislature to approve funding to expand rural broadband so students can learn from home.