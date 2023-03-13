FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville residents can receive a free native tree or shrub when replacing an invasive plant through the city’s Urban Forestry Department 2023 invasive plant “bounty” program.

To qualify, residents have to take a picture of their cut-down invasive trees or shrubs from April 3-14. Invasive plants include: Bradford pear trees (Pyrus calleryana), bush honeysuckle (Lonicera maackii), Chinese Privet (Ligustrum sinense), tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima) and golden bamboo (Pyllostachys aurea).

A limit of one tree or shrub per household while supplies last. Emails can be sent to urbanforestry@fayetteville-ar.gov with a photo of the removed plant with name, address and phone number.

Native tree and shrub species may then be picked up from 3 to 5 p.m. on weekdays between April 3 and 14 at the Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs office, 1455 S. Happy Hollow Road.

For more information, contact John Scott, urban forester for Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs, at 479-444-3470 or jscott@fayetteville-ar.gov.