Plants in cold temperatures

ROGERS, Ark (KNWA) — Your plants could be at risk as temperatures begin to drop, but a local nursery owner said it could be best to just let nature take its course.

Mark Rockwell, owner of Rockwell Farms Nursery in Rogers said a common mistake people make is to cover their plants in the fall. He said that works better as the weather changes in spring.

“You’re going into colder temperatures,” Rockwell said. “So really, covering plant material is futile unless you want to protect those last-minute blooms.”

Rockwell said if you’re going to cover them, make sure the cloth stays dry. If it gets wet and freezes, it could kill your plants. He suggested taking the time to get rid of summer annuals and planting winter ones instead, like colorful winter pansies or mums.

“It’s really nice to be able to come in from work and still have something bright and happy in your front yard,” Rockwell said. “So you have shorter days and the sun’s not out as much. And you can come home and there’s happiness.”

Rockwell Farms Nursery is located at 2412 W Hudson Road in Rogers, Arkansas.